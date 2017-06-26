Pub and Restaurant Guide

go
Newbury MP faces taunts from Jeremy Corbyn
London dealer convicted for drug offences in Newbury
Banking on the flair of Japanese cuisine
Overnight closure for M4 planned for tonight (Friday)
standard
Residents' disgust over 'divisive' anti-mosque leaflets
Cheap Street traders slam lack of support
Message about austerity clearly received by PM, says Newbury MP
Videos
The result for Newbury general election
It's Monte Carlo or bust for fundraisers
Video interview with Richard Benyon - Conservative
Video Gallery
Video interview with Judith Bunting - Liberal Democrats
Video interview with Paul Field - The Green Party
Video interview with Alex Skirvin - Labour
Video interview with David Yates - Apolitical
Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Newbury MP faces taunts from Jeremy Corbyn
London dealer convicted for drug offences in Newbury
Banking on the flair of Japanese cuisine
Overnight closure for M4 planned for tonight (Friday)
standard
Residents' disgust over 'divisive' anti-mosque leaflets
Newbury MP faces taunts from Jeremy Corbyn
Cheap Street traders slam lack of support
Message about austerity clearly received by PM, says Newbury MP