Driver jailed after police chase

A disqualified driver, who drove at up to 75mph through the busy streets of Tilehurst and Calcot, has been jailed.

Martyn Allen was convicted at Reading Crown Court earlier this month and sentenced to 17 months in prison for one count of dangerous driving.

He drove off from police attempting to stop him at around 7.20pm on December 19, 2016 and raced his blue Daewoo Kalos along Grovelands Road, The Meadway, Halls Road, Langley Hill and Old Bath Reading.

Thames Valley Police, which recorded the whole incident on a dashboard camera, said Mr Allen 'drove up to 75mph in a 30mph, on the wrong side of the road on several occasions'.

He eventually dumped the car and ran off, but officers gave chase and arrested him close to the scene.

Investigating officer PC Jamie Payne, of Roads Policing department, said: "In a bid to evade officers Martyn Allen undertook some very dangerous driving around a residential area in Reading. He drove up to 75mph in a 30mph, on the wrong side of the road on several occasions and off road at the end where I made tactical contact with him to bring the pursuit to an end.

"I gave chase on foot and caught up with him as he tried to climb over a fence 200 metres away.

"He put many members of the public at risk whether they were pedestrians or other roads users. It was fortunate that nobody was hurt by his reckless actions that day."

The 30-year-old was also convicted of driving whilst disqualified and failure to surrender to custody and given four months and two months in prison respectively. He was disqualified from driving for three years and 10 months, with an extended test pass requirement.