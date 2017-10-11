Video preview: Tap Factory

There’s still time to grab the last remaining tickets for today’s dazzling dance spectacular at Newbury’s Corn Exchange.

Tap Factory is a tremendously visual and highly exciting show that features the world’s best tap dancers and international musicians as they blend the art of dance, explosive percussion and comedy with cirque acrobatics.

Packed with urban dance, tap dance, hip-hop, comedy, and aerial acrobatics; this fully choreographed spectacular features mind-blowing live percussion and acrobatics that will set your pulses racing.

This dynamic work was created by Vincent Pausanias and comes to the Corn Exchange as part of a highly successful world tour.

