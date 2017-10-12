What's on tonight

go

Don't miss Mr Darcy Loses the Plot at Newbury's Corn Exchange


Fancy a night out tonight? Why not grab a ticket and head down to Newbury's Corn Exchange to see Mr Darcy Loses The Plot.

Award-winning comedy duo LipService celebrate the 200th commemoration year of Jane Austen with their affectionately irreverent tribute.

Jane Austen is dreaming up Darcy, a proud, lip curling, handsome creation in very tight pants. But then a door squeaks, a visitor approaches and Jane hastily hides her work. Mr Darcy is left dangling. Left to his own devices he embroiders his own storyline while his creator stitches her quilt. When Jane returns she finds the plot has moved on and Darcy is dancing to a different tune. 

