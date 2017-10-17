go

A shark tale

Show combines all three of award-winning Nick Sharatt's books


Perfect for children this half term, the Corn Exchange, Newbury is hosting two days of exciting adventures.

Shark in the Park is a family musical that follows Timothy Pope, and his telescope, on three exciting adventures.

Join Timothy and his Elvis-loving dad on their adventures, meeting lots of other fun characters along the way, not to mention a tap dancing seagull.

The show seamlessly combines all three of award-winning Nick Sharatt's much-loved books; Shark in the Park, Shark in the Dark and Shark in the Park on a Windy Day.

The show is on Wednesday, October 25, at 1.30pm and 3.30pm and Thursday, October 26, at 11am and 2pm. Click here for tickets.

