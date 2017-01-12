go

Snow falling in Newbury

Phil Cannings

Reporter:

Phil Cannings

Contact:

Mobile

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Impatient motorist releases ambulance handbrake as patient receives emergency care

Impatient motorist releases ambulance handbrake as patient receives emergency care

Heavy snow forecast during Newbury area rush hour tomorrow evening

Met Office issues severe weather warning countrywide tomorrow including the south east

Could West Berkshire see its first snowfall of the year?

Could West Berkshire see its first snowfall of the year?

UPDATE: Snow predicted from 5pm today for three hours

Snow predicted from 4pm today for three hours

Video Gallery

Snow falling in Newbury
Video Gallery

Snow falling in Newbury

 
Newbury Thousand Voices
Video Gallery

Newbury Thousand Voices

Christmas songs in Newbury Market place

 
Video Gallery

Thatcham Christmas lights switch on

 
Video Gallery

Tadley Christmas light switch on

 
Video Gallery

Newbury Christmas lights

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive