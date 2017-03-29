go

West Berkshire & North Hants Primary Schools Cross Country Championships 2017

Primary Schools take part in cross country event at Newbury Show ground

Phil Cannings

Reporter:

Phil Cannings

Contact:

Mobile

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury Post Office to move to new building next month

Newbury Post Office to move to new building next month

M4 Chieveley to Theale closed east and westbound this weekend

M4 Chieveley to Theale closed east and westbound this weekend

Vicious attack in Newbury - police appeal for help

police

Council leader succumbs to injuries

West Berkshire Council leader seriously injured in car crash

Video Gallery

West Berkshire & North Hants Primary Schools Cross Country Championships 2017
Video Gallery

West Berkshire & North Hants Primary Schools Cross Country Championships 2017

Primary Schools take part in cross country event at Newbury Show ground

 
A339 link road finally complete
Video Gallery

A339 link road finally complete

The long anticipated new junction opens to the public

 
Video Gallery

Duncan Goodhew opens new swimming pool

 
Video Gallery

Newbury Pancake Race 2017

 
Video Gallery

Snow falling in Newbury

1comment

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33