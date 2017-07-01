go
Sat, 01 Jul 2017
Reporter:
Phil Cannings
Contact:
Mobile
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
Drug dealer tried to run from police
Newbury-born author of Paddington Bear stories dies, aged 91
Driver in Thatcham was high on cocaine
In this week's Newbury Weekly News......
standard
Newbury MP faces taunts from Jeremy Corbyn
'Nuclear option' in battle to halt housing scheme
Cheap Street traders slam lack of support
Message about austerity clearly received by PM, says Newbury MP
Videos
Sense of Unity
The result for Newbury general election
It's Monte Carlo or bust for fundraisers
Video Gallery
Video interview with Richard Benyon - Conservative
Video interview with Judith Bunting - Liberal Democrats
Video interview with Paul Field - The Green Party
Video interview with Alex Skirvin - Labour
The latest outdoor event by Newbury Corn exchange 101
at Newbury racecourse
12comments
7comments
Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News