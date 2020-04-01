Stay Connected

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
go
Events Type
Other
Location
RG18 9LU
Start Date
01/04/2020
End Date
30/04/2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
'Stay home – or risk a fine' – police
Coronavirus: latest figures for West Berkshire
Are police 'wrong in law' over 'don't drive to exercise' warnings?
Perfect opportunity to spot International Space Station
standard
West Berkshire in lockdown in pictures
Drink-driver charged for flouting restriction of movement laws
The Vineyard shuts up shop
PM introduces tough new measures to curb spread of virus
Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News