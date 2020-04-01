Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Stay Connected

Events Type Other

Location RG18 9LU

Start Date 01/04/2020

End Date 30/04/2020

Stay Connected

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

'Stay home – or risk a fine' – police

'Stay home - or risk a fine' - police

Coronavirus: latest figures for West Berkshire

Coronavirus: What we know

Are police 'wrong in law' over 'don't drive to exercise' warnings?

Police 'wrong in law' over 'don't drive to exercise' warnings

Perfect opportunity to spot International Space Station

Perfect opportunity to spot International Space Station

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33