Events Type
Music
Location
The Chequers Hotel
Start Date
01/04/2018
End Date
01/04/2018
Price
£13.50 (cash only)
Link
http://peteallenjazz.com/
Pete Allen
Pete Allen’s Hot 5 Jazz Band with vocalist Susan Valiant Speer. Cash only for tickets please.
