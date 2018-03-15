Newbury Society talk on volunteering in West Berkshire

Making A Difference in our community - Volunteering in West Berkshire; a Newbury society talk by Garry Poulson.

Garry has been Director of the Volunteer Centre for 20 years. He was the 400th Anniversary Town Mayor in 1996.

He will be giving a bright illustrated talk on community participation in Newbury and West Berkshire and describing the vast range of organisations that contribute to the vibrant society that we have, from community radio to community transport, heritage volunteering, social care, conservation and more.

Includes coffee and biscuits.