Newbury Choral Society and Billingshurst Choral Society present Verdi: Requiem at The Anvil, Basingstoke.

This performance features over 180 singers from both Newbury and Billingshurst Choral Societies, accompanied by the London Ulysses Orchestra and four renowned soloists all under the baton of Cathal Garvey.

Tickets £25 and £20 (£10 under 16s and full-time students), available online from www.anvilarts.org.uk