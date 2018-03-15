go

Newbury Choral Society and Billingshurst Choral Society present Verdi: Requiem

Choral show at The Anvil, Basingstoke

Events Type Music

Location The Anvil

Start Date 21/04/2018

End Date 19/04/2018

Price £25, £20, £10 (U16s and full-time students)

Link http://www.anvilarts.org.uk/

Newbury Choral Society and Billingshurst Choral Society present Verdi: Requiem at The Anvil, Basingstoke.

This performance features over 180 singers from both Newbury and Billingshurst Choral Societies, accompanied by the London Ulysses Orchestra and four renowned soloists all under the baton of Cathal Garvey.

Tickets £25 and £20 (£10 under 16s and full-time students), available online from www.anvilarts.org.uk

