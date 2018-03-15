Walk for Parkinson’s – Welford Park - Join us for this exciting sponsored walk around the beautiful Welford Park Estate, home of the Great British Bake Off.

There are two circular routes to choose from, a 2.5-mile walk or a more challenging 6.5-mile walk. During the walk you will cross the River Lambourn, climb the hill to see the impressive cricket pitch whilst overlooking the historic Welford Park, explore the wonderful woodland before crossing the fields and taking in the lovely views of the surrounding countryside.

Entry fee is £10 for adults and £5 for under 16s and all walkers will receive a Parkinson’s UK t-shirt, plus a medal on completing the walk.

The funds raised from the Walk for Parkinson’s – Welford Park will go to Parkinson’s UK to support the vital research work taking place to find a cure for Parkinson’s and improve the lives of the 145,000 people in the UK who are affected by the condition.

They support those living with Parkinson’s and their families and friends, so that no one has to face Parkinson’s alone.