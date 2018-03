Events will be taking place throughout May at the Victoria Park bandstand, from 3pm-5pm.

Sunday, May 6, 2018 - Pangbourne Band

Monday, May 7, 2018 - Crafty Craft (all day event)

Sunday, May 13, 2018 - Royal Wootton Bassett Brass

Sunday, May 13, 2018 - 10.30am - 4pm: NTC Family Day

Sunday, May 20, 2018 - Cold Ash Brass

Sunday, May, 27, 2018 - Wilton Royal British Legion