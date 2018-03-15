go

The restoration of the Kennet & Avon - was it worth it?

A talk by the chairman of the Kennet and Avon Canal Trust

Events Type Other

Location St John's Church

Start Date 10/05/2018

End Date 10/05/2018

Price Free to members, £2.50 non-members

Link http://newbury-society.org/

The restoration of the Kennet & Avon - was it worth it? A talk organised by the Newbury Society.

Rob Dean, chairman of the Kennet and Avon Canal Trust, talks about the consequences of restoring the canal. Rob was elected chairman of the Kennet and Avon Canal Trust in 2012, taking over at the beginning of the following year.

He had previously been active as treasurer and then chairman of the Newbury branch of the Trust, and a leading figure in the Newbury Waterways Festival. Following experience in the diplomatic service, he was created a Companion of the Order of St. Michael and St. George (CMG) in 2012.

The Church Room at St John’s Church faces Newtown Road and is on the north (town centre) side of the Church building. There is limited parking in the Church car park and on-street parking (free in the evenings) is available on Newtown Road.

All are welcome at the meetings, where coffee and biscuits will be served.

