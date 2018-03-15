go

The Roc Newbury 10k

Organised by Newbury Athletics Club, the annual 10k race in Newbury returns

Events Type Other

Location Newbury

Start Date 27/05/2018

End Date 27/05/2018

Price Entry £3 for U16, £13 UKA affiliated, £15 - plus admin fee

Link http://www.newburyac.org.uk/road-running/newbury10k

The Roc Newbury 10k

The Newbury 10k race has been run for several years

The Roc Newbury 10K, supported by The Good Exchange, kicks off at 9.10am with the 0.9K run for 5-11 year olds.

9.20am - 1.5K run under 16s

10am - Roc Newbury 10K, supported by the Good Exchange

The race starts and finishes in Market Place, Newbury and medals and goody bags will be given to all finishers.

More details and entry online http://www.newburyac.org.uk/road-running/newbury10k

