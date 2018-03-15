The Roc Newbury 10K, supported by The Good Exchange, kicks off at 9.10am with the 0.9K run for 5-11 year olds.

9.20am - 1.5K run under 16s

10am - Roc Newbury 10K, supported by the Good Exchange

The race starts and finishes in Market Place, Newbury and medals and goody bags will be given to all finishers.

More details and entry online http://www.newburyac.org.uk/road-running/newbury10k