This year's Holybrook Festival, at Linear Park, takes place from 12pm – 4.30pm.

The festival will be celebrating with a World Cup theme and plenty of entertainment for the whole family, including FREE junk percussion workshop, Circus Skills Workshop, entertainment from the Barberettes and Big Foot the Clown.

In addition, there will be plenty of stalls to browse, a dog show, fun fair, BBQ and much, much more.