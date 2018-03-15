go

Holybrook Festival

Circus skills at Football World Cup-themed fair in Calcot

Events Type Fairs

Location Linear Park

Start Date 24/06/2018

End Date 24/06/2018

Holybrook Festival

This year's Holybrook Festival, at Linear Park, takes place from 12pm – 4.30pm.

The festival will be celebrating with a World Cup theme and plenty of entertainment for the whole family, including FREE junk percussion workshop, Circus Skills Workshop, entertainment from the Barberettes and Big Foot the Clown.

In addition, there will be plenty of stalls to browse, a dog show, fun fair, BBQ and much, much more.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Around 10 people involved in assault in Thatcham Broadway

Around 10 people involved in assault in Thatcham Broadway

Burglar with 234 previous convictions jailed despite pleading for 'one last chance'

Burglar with 234 previous convictions jailed despite pleading for 'one last chance'

Newbury burglar sentenced to over three years in prison

Newbury burglar sentenced to over three years in prison

Firefighters forced onto roof to put out chimney fire

Firefighters forced onto roof to put out chimney fire

What's On Guide

Waste not, want not...
Arts & Ents

Waste not, want not...

Bowls, curry dishes and fish knives - JK Brown's upcycle

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33