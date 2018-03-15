go

Waterways Festival

Reach for the Skies-themed family fun event on the water in Newbury

The 2018 Newbury Waterways Festival will have the theme Reach for the Skies, to mark the centenary of the RAF.

Enjoy a spectacular display of colourful and decorated narrowboats, boat trips and other water-based activities, while in the park there will be a host of stalls, activities and entertainment, including live music from the Crofton Stokers, as well as something to eat and a beer tent.

Entry to the Festival is free.

