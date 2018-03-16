Historic Information at your fingertips: Newbury and the West Berks Historic Environment Record

Sarah Orr from West Berkshire Council explains how to use and enhance the West Berkshire Historic Environment Record.

This is a database of all known archaeological and historical sites, monuments, buildings and landscapes in the unitary authority area, as well as archaeological investigations and sources.

It is a public record, for public benefit. HERs are used in decision-making for planning, land-use changes and management.

Information is being continually updated but its accuracy and completeness can only be as good as the data received - local knowledge and feedback is particularly welcome.

Sarah Orr has been part of the archaeology service at West Berkshire Council since 2000, providing both information and advice about the area’s historic environment. She was born in Berkshire albeit at the eastern end, and has lived in the vicinity of Newbury for many years.

She is a member of the Chartered Institute for Archaeologists, but has also worked in museums and education.