Newbury Society AGM

The Newbury Society will hold its AGM at St Nicolas Church hall.

The Society chairman David Peacock will review the past year; talking about Newbury today, some of its attractions, and the range of challenges it faces.

David researches, writes and talks on the history of the Newbury area from the Stone Age to the present day. He has written for local newspapers and given talks to a range of clubs and societies.

Over many years he has taught evening classes in local history at Newbury College and the University of Reading. His Ph.D. for the University of Reading (2004) investigated Jack of Newbury and the Tudor cloth industry.

He was elected the Society’s chairman in 2017.

The Church Room at St John’s Church faces Newtown Road and is on the north (town centre) side of the Church building. There is limited parking in the Church car park and on-street parking (free in the evenings) is available on Newtown Road.