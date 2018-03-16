go

Newbury Society AGM

Chairman David Peacock reviews the past year; talking about Newbury today

Events Type Other

Location The Church Room

Start Date 11/10/2018

End Date 11/10/2018

Price Free to members, £2.50 non-members

Link http://newbury-society.org/events

Newbury Society AGM

The Newbury Society will hold its AGM at St Nicolas Church hall.

The Society chairman David Peacock will review the past year; talking about Newbury today, some of its attractions, and the range of challenges it faces.

David researches, writes and talks on the history of the Newbury area from the Stone Age to the present day. He has written for local newspapers and given talks to a range of clubs and societies.

Over many years he has taught evening classes in local history at Newbury College and the University of Reading. His Ph.D. for the University of Reading (2004) investigated Jack of Newbury and the Tudor cloth industry.

He was elected the Society’s chairman in 2017.

The Church Room at St John’s Church faces Newtown Road and is on the north (town centre) side of the Church building. There is limited parking in the Church car park and on-street parking (free in the evenings) is available on Newtown Road.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Around 10 people involved in assault in Thatcham Broadway

Around 10 people involved in assault in Thatcham Broadway

Burglar with 234 previous convictions jailed despite pleading for 'one last chance'

Burglar with 234 previous convictions jailed despite pleading for 'one last chance'

Australian bar Walkabout opens its doors in Newbury

Australian bar Walkabout opens its doors in Newbury

Newbury Weekly News submits plans to convert its offices into flats

Newbury Weekly News submits plans to convert its offices into flats

What's On Guide

Waste not, want not...
Arts & Ents

Waste not, want not...

Bowls, curry dishes and fish knives - JK Brown's upcycle

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33