Newbury’s Parish Church - St Nicolas today, a Newbury Society talk.

Will Hunter Smart, Rector of St Nicolas Church, will speak on the role of the church in the local community today and its vision for the future.

St Nicolas Church has been at the centre of Newbury for over 900 years. Through the centuries it has undergone many changes. It continues to be an active and outward-looking congregation, which sees itself as having a significant and positive impact in the town.

Will Hunter Smart became team rector for St Nics in 2011, taking over from the Rev. David Stone. Previously he was associate vicar of St. James’ Church, Muswell Hill, in London.

The Church Room at St John’s Church faces Newtown Road and is on the north (town centre) side of the Church building. There is limited parking in the Church car park and on-street parking (free in the evenings) is available on Newtown Road.