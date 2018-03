Stockcross Two o’clock Crowd presents 'From Incas to Iberians - Two weeks travelling in Peru', an illustrated talk with Mike Braide.

The talk will look at the country, not only from the tourist’s point of view, but also with historical background.

The talk will be held at The Sutton Hall, Stockcross, from 2pm-4pm. Everybody welcome. Cost £2pp includes refreshments.