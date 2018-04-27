The power of creativity and Brexit will see Christine Jardine MP, spokesperson on digital, culture, media and sport in conversation with Judition Bunting.

They will discuss how leaving the EU may impact on the country's creative industries.

The event is being held at the inspirational studio of distinguished local sculptor, Johannes von Stumm.

Tickets cost £15 and booking is essential (although you can pay on the door). Tickets include a sumptuous tea and can be booked by contacting Pam Lusby Taylor on 01635 33270 or emailing events.wbnld@gmail.com