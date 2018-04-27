go

The power of creativity and Brexit

Christine Jardine MP and Judith Bunting discuss how leaving the EU may impact on our creative industries

Events Type Other

Location Wellhill House, South Fawley, Wantage, OX12 9NL

Start Date 29/04/2018

End Date 29/04/2018

Price £15, including a sumptuous tea

Meet the artists

Johannes von Stumm

The power of creativity and Brexit will see Christine Jardine MP, spokesperson on digital, culture, media and sport in conversation with Judition Bunting.

They will discuss how leaving the EU may impact on the country's creative industries.

The event is being held at the inspirational studio of distinguished local sculptor, Johannes von Stumm.

Tickets cost £15 and booking is essential (although you can pay on the door). Tickets include a sumptuous tea and can be booked by contacting Pam Lusby Taylor on 01635 33270 or emailing events.wbnld@gmail.com

