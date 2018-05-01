The Higgledy Piggledy gardener

Having co-written a book in the early 90s with her mother, Anne Scott-James, Clare Hastings is now passing on her own knowledge with her daughter Calypso, in Gardening Notes from a Late Bloomer.

The book is illustrated by Osbert Lancaster, Clare’s stepfather.

Clare will be reading from her book and sharing her notes with her daughter Calypso to celebrate the release of the book on Thursday (May 3) at Garden Art, Barrs Yard, Hungerford.

Drinks at 7pm, before the talk at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced £7 from Hungerford Bookshop or online at ArtsForHungerford.com