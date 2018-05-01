go

RNLI fundraising Plant Sale

St John's Hall, Mortimer

Events Type Other

Location St John's Hall, Mortimer

Start Date 05/05/2018

End Date 05/05/2018

RNLI fundraising Plant Sale

Plant sale at St John's Hall, Mortimer, from 9.30am until 2.30pm

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Young Thatcham mother was unlawfully killed

Young Thatcham mother was unlawfully killed

Mother-of-two was murdered by her partner's best friend

Mother-of-two was murdered by her partner's best friend

Loss of two more shops from Newbury town centre

Loss of two more shops from Newbury town centre

It's a boy!

It's a boy!

What's On Guide

Waste not, want not...
Arts & Ents

Waste not, want not...

Bowls, curry dishes and fish knives - JK Brown's upcycle

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33