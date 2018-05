Matt Lowe, cello recital, Old Bluecoat School, Thatcham, at 4pm.

Director of Music at Bradfield College Matt Lowe will be accompanied by multi-award winning piano soloist John Paul Elkins.

Tickets cost £10 adult, £5 for schoolchild and are available from Picture It, 17 High Street, Thatcham or on the door.

More details from Simon on 01635 869 869 or email simon@witcombs.co.uk