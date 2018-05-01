go

A talk by the Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society

Old Kingdom and Ptolemaic Cemeteries to the West of the Step Pyramid Complex at Saqqara

Events Type Other

Start Date 12/05/2018

End Date 12/05/2018

Price Visitors £3

A talk by the Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society

Ruins at Saqqara

Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society (Oxon, Berks, Bucks) present a talk entitled: Élite and Common: Old Kingdom and Ptolemaic Cemeteries to the West of the Step Pyramid Complex at Saqqara

The Saqqara necropolis had been in use – almost continuously – for over three thousand years. First established for the royalty and nobility, the necropolis soon became a resting place for all members of society regardless of their social standing.

This presentation by Dr Iwona J. Kozieradzka-Ogunmakin will aim to introduce the audience to the cemetery site located immediately to the west of the Step Pyramid complex.

The talk will be held at the Oakwood Centre, Headley Road, Woodley, RG5 4JZ.

Visitors are welcome, at £3 per ticket.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Young Thatcham mother was unlawfully killed

Young Thatcham mother was unlawfully killed

Mother-of-two was murdered by her partner's best friend

Mother-of-two was murdered by her partner's best friend

Loss of two more shops from Newbury town centre

Loss of two more shops from Newbury town centre

It's a boy!

It's a boy!

What's On Guide

Waste not, want not...
Arts & Ents

Waste not, want not...

Bowls, curry dishes and fish knives - JK Brown's upcycle

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33