A talk by the Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society

Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society (Oxon, Berks, Bucks) present a talk entitled: Élite and Common: Old Kingdom and Ptolemaic Cemeteries to the West of the Step Pyramid Complex at Saqqara

The Saqqara necropolis had been in use – almost continuously – for over three thousand years. First established for the royalty and nobility, the necropolis soon became a resting place for all members of society regardless of their social standing.

This presentation by Dr Iwona J. Kozieradzka-Ogunmakin will aim to introduce the audience to the cemetery site located immediately to the west of the Step Pyramid complex.

The talk will be held at the Oakwood Centre, Headley Road, Woodley, RG5 4JZ.

Visitors are welcome, at £3 per ticket.