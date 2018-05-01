Mayor’s Coffee morning from 10am – 12 noon at Newbury Town Hall, Market Place.

Homemade cake and a cup of tea/coffee costs £2 and it will be the final coffee morning with Marion’s cakes during David’s tenure as Mayor so don't miss out.

All money raised will go to The Rosemary Appeal for a renal dialysis and cancer treatment unit at West Berkshire Community hospital and 1st Wash Common Scout Hut Appeal to replace a very old Nissen hut.