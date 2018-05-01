go

Mayor's Coffee Morning

Newbury Town Hall

Events Type Other

Start Date 12/05/2018

End Date 12/05/2018

Price £2 for coffee and a cake

Mayor's Coffee Morning

Mayor’s Coffee morning from 10am – 12 noon at Newbury Town Hall, Market Place.

Homemade cake and a cup of tea/coffee costs £2 and it will be the final coffee morning with Marion’s cakes during David’s tenure as Mayor so don't miss out.

All money raised will go to The Rosemary Appeal for a renal dialysis and cancer treatment unit at West Berkshire Community hospital and 1st Wash Common Scout Hut Appeal to replace a very old Nissen hut.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Young Thatcham mother was unlawfully killed

Young Thatcham mother was unlawfully killed

Mother-of-two was murdered by her partner's best friend

Mother-of-two was murdered by her partner's best friend

Loss of two more shops from Newbury town centre

Loss of two more shops from Newbury town centre

It's a boy!

It's a boy!

What's On Guide

Waste not, want not...
Arts & Ents

Waste not, want not...

Bowls, curry dishes and fish knives - JK Brown's upcycle

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33