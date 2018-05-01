Welford 10k and fun runs

Welford 10k & Fun Runs, Sunday 20th May 2018. Our fifth 10k and Family Fun Runs. A multi terrain 10k running event, which is growing in popularity and has introduced chip timing for the 10k runners.

The 10k starts at 10.30am. For more information and to enter go to www.welford10k.co.uk

Organised by Friends of Welford & Wickham Primary School, a registered charity, who are fundraising to complete the work on their outside playground area.