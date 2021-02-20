Ridgeway artist's eye for the line of the land

@newburytoday meets artist Anna Dillon, from just over the county border, in Aston Tirrold near Streatley, whose stunning Ridgeway paintings capture its contours and are driven by her love of the landscape and a 16-year career in graphic design.

LANDSCAPE artist Anna Dillon attended Didcot Girls School in the 80s, where she was taught by “the brilliant Ron Freeborn, who gave me the confidence to explore a creative education (Falmouth School of Art)”. What followed was a 16-year career in graphic design. In 2010 she decided to become a professional landscape artist and hasn’t looked back.

“Absorbing life and landscape in this Berkshire/Oxfordshire county has had a profound influence on my interest in chalk landscapes and the heritage of Berkshire and Oxfordshire.

“In 2012 I completed a commission from the North Wessex Downs AONB to illustrate 10 of the most iconic features within the North Wessex Downs. They were the Avebury stone circle, Combe Gibbet south of Newbury, the Kennet and Avon canal, a lapwing, racehorse training on the downs, Savernake Forest near Marlborough, the Uffington White Horse, a rabbit on Watership Down, Wilton Windmill and Wittenham Clumps.”

Since her first exhibition at the Vale and Downland Museum in Wantage, she has exhibited at galleries and museums in Oxford, Witney, Henley, Devizes, Salisbury and Goring on Thames, as well as Devon.

She regularly participates in Oxfordshire Artweeks Open Studios where she exhibits from her studio and throughout the rest of the year volunteers as a director on the Oxfordshire Artweeks board. She is also a member of the Oxford Arts Society.

“I walked the National Trail Ridgeway in 2009 over a period of 12 months with my husband where I went on to produce a series of 24 paintings from this walk.

“The Ridgeway trail is close to where I live on the Berkshire Downs and I am part of the Creative Ridgeway Partnership where I regularly feedback to the committee on how to engage the public with regard to creative aspects of the Ridgeway trail.”



www.annadillon.com

Pictures: Anna Dillon in her studio, Devils Delight, Goring Gap, Frost Thames, Streatley Warren, Bull Hill, Unhill Woods, View from Lowbury Hill, Spasholt Down, Vale of the White Horse