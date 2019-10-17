New premises for instrument-makers



PHILIP Brown Violins has been based in Newbury since 1984 and string players, teachers, collectors and professionals all go to Philip Brown and his team for honest, trustworthy expert knowledge and workshop skills. They carry one of the best stocks of instruments and bows outside of London, representing some of the best of English, French and Italian instruments available. Bows and violins are also made in the workshop by Philip and his team.



This summer, Philip relocated his Northbrook Street business to Cheap Street and is now in a beautiful Grade II*-listed building, spread over two floors. The new workshop is dual aspect and flooded with light – much-needed by the workshop technicians when restoring and repairing the instruments, especially when working with different varnishes. The showroom has high ceilings and looks amazing adorned with violins and bows for the beginner to the professional player. They also now have the luxury of a second private playing room, which doubles as a cello area, showcasing the range of cellos for sale, together with a selection of cello cases.

The new, larger premises has more storage room too, necessary to house the full-size range of rental instruments that they have, covering all the sizes of violins, violas and cellos. With on-street parking and situated just two minutes’ walk from the station, the new premises is ideally situated for customers coming by train and with such an extensive range of instruments to try, Philip’s business is attracting more and more players from outside the county.

To celebrate the opening of his new shop and workshop, Philip has organised a special short concert on Saturday, November 9 (7.30-8.30pm), at Newbury Baptist Church, which is just opposite their new building. Among the performers will be Andrew Clark-Maxwell's Highclere Quartet performing the brilliant if quirky La Musica Notturna Delle Strade Di Madrid.

After the concert, the audience will be given the chance to have a tour of the new premises. All are welcome to this free event but please RSVP to enquiries@philipbrownviolins.co.uk or via its Facebook page.

We wish Philip Brown and his team all the very best in their new premises.