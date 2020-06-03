Drone photographer Hedley Thorne travels on and off the beaten track
We are fortunate in West Berkshire that walkers can enjoy some of this country’s most stunning views across The Downs and
along the Ridgeway and its environs, along the Berkshire/Oxfordshire/Wiltshire border. Britain’s oldest road is steeped in
history, a route used since prehistoric times by travellers, herdsmen and soldiers through ancient landscapes. Drone
photographer Hedley Thorne travels on and off the beaten track to capture some more unusual views of landscapes familiar
to regular ramblers within a short distance from The Ridgeway
Advice when using public rights of way in England includes:
