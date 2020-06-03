Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Drone photographer Hedley Thorne travels on and off the beaten track

We are fortunate in West Berkshire that walkers can enjoy some of this country’s most stunning views across The Downs and
along the Ridgeway and its environs, along the Berkshire/Oxfordshire/Wiltshire border. Britain’s oldest road is steeped in
history, a route used since prehistoric times by travellers, herdsmen and soldiers through ancient landscapes. Drone
photographer Hedley Thorne travels on and off the beaten track to capture some more unusual views of landscapes familiar
to regular ramblers within a short distance from The Ridgeway

Enjoy the countryside, but if you are out walking remember:

Advice when using public rights of way in England includes:

  • Avoid crowds.
  • Keep your distance from people outside your household.
  • Public Health England recommends keeping two metres away from people as a precaution.
  • Take hygiene precautions when you are outside, and wash your hands as soon as you are back indoors.
  • Follow the Countryside Code. Leave no trace of your visit and take your litter home.
  • Keep dogs under effective control and leave gates as you find them or follow instructions on signs.
  • Respect other people and protect the natural environment.
  • Remember your actions can affect people’s lives and livelihoods.

STAY ALERT. CONTROL THE VIRUS. SAVE LIVES
https://www.gov.uk/coronavirus

