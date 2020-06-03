Drone photographer Hedley Thorne travels on and off the beaten track

King Alfred’s victory over the Vikings at the Battle of Ashdown in 871 has been placed, by some, below Dane’s Bottom and Lowbury Hill on the Ridgeway

Kingstanding Hill, where Alfred the Great is thought to have camped out the night before the Battle of Ashdown, in order to spot the Danes making their way along The Ridgeway

Unhill valley, leading candidate site for the Battle of Ashdown, on the Berkshire Oxfordshire border

Lowbury Hill and the Fairmile drovers path, that runs to Moulsford, an ancient crossing point on the River Thames – a ferry still ran across there until 1885

Perborough Castle Iron Age hillfort near Compton. The Compton area had a sizeable community in the bronze-age and there are many other banks and field systems evident in the surrounding downs

Compton from Lowbury Hill, the potential Saxon muster point for Battle of Ashdown

The Thames at Hartslock Wood. Hartslock is a BBOWT 103-acre biological Site of Special Scientific Interest south-east of Goring on Thames, its sloping chalk grassland full of national rarities

Isambard Kingdom Brunel’s brick-built Gatehampton Railway Bridge carrying the Great Western line over the River Thames in Lower Basildon

The disused Didcot/Compton/Newbury/Southampton railway line. It closed for passenger traffic between Newbury and Didcot in September 1962, when the NWN reported: ‘Such a nice quiet line,’ said the driver, and in the wayside cottage gardens people waved their Union Jacks’

Bridleway crossing the Ridgeway near Uffington and the prehistoric White Bridleway connecting the Ridgeway to West Ilsley Horse Hill, part of old Berkshire, now Oxfordshire