Cafe Culture

Honesty

17 High St, Lambourn, Hungerford RG17 8XL

Phone: 01488 71011 Open 8am until 4pm every day.

www.coffeeshops.honestygroup.co.uk/honesty-lambourn/

The shop sells cooked breakfasts in the morning and hot lunches in the afternoon, along with all the Honesty favourites like the French pastries, biscuits, cakes, sandwiches, wraps and panini.

All the food is made either in Honesty’s wholesale kitchen or bakery and then delivered first thing in the morning.

Making a success of the coffee shop in Lambourn really is about engaging with the local community and making sure that everyone who lives in Lambourn and in the surrounding villages knows they are there.

Lambourn is, of course, well known as the Valley of the Racehorse, being home to many trainers and breeders and they stop at the café for a hot breakfast or a lunch.

The Honesty café also attracts a lot of young mums with their children, with plenty of space for prams.

It’s also a good stopping point for cyclists. Honesty is a great supporter of cycling, which fits in with their ethos of eating and living well.

You will find the Honesty café on the High Street, next to the old police station.

Honesty also runs coffee shops in Hungerford, Kingsclere and Inkpen, with the café at Houghton Lodge, Stockbridge, soon to reopen in April, and a new café in Overton also opening soon.

Eliane

High Street, The Courtyard, Hungerford RG17 0NF

T: 01488 686 100 www.elianesmiles.com

‘A happy place to meet and eat’ is Eliane’s strapline

The brainchild of Rafia Willmot and Mark Kimchi, Eliane opened in 2014. Following Rafia’s husband John’s cancer diagnosis in 2010, Rafia decided to alter her family’s dietary eating habits.

Having met and consulted with Mark – a researcher into corrective diet for diseases – she and John radically changed the way that John ate.

So, said Rafia: “We are organic wherever possible and as much as possible. We specialise in allergen-sensitive fare and offer something for everyone. As a result, you can be sure your lunch dish, cake, quiche, tart, cookie or croissant, baguette, brioche, flapjack or figgy pudding will be lower in cholesterol too.”

All the food is homemade on site and Eliane is a 100-per-cent non-Genetically Modified zone too, preferring to use local suppliers.

Expect colourful and pretty as well as tasty food – a zingy spring salad with green beans and jicama, for example, or Persian rice with herbs and roasted vegetables.

You will find meat and fish dishes, but at Eliane they prefer to use a wide variation of organic vegetables and legumes (red kidney beans, lentils, chickpeas, soya beans, adzuki beans, cannellini beans). And instead of refined sugar in the cakes and sweet eats, organic coconut, palm sugar, dates, agave syrup, raw coconut nectar and stevia, is substituted.

The Tea Cosy

Hurstbourne Tarrant

T: (01264) 736644

Wednesday to Sunday, 9.30am-5pm

www.theteacosyhurstbourne.com

If gigantic – and we mean gargantuan – cakes are your thing, then The Tea Cosy tearoom in Hurstbourne Tarrant can satisfy your appetite. Especially when the cakes come in flavours like chocolate orange, Ferrero Rocher and Walnut Whip.

Big Friday Cakes obviously happen on a Friday, and customers make a beeline for the tea rooms, bedecked with bunting, colourful furniture and squashy sofas.

Said Jenni: “I started the Tea Cosy because I had young children and wanted a meeting place in the village. At the time there was no pub and I wanted a welcoming place.”

The menu is light lunches and afternoon teas – you won’t see chicken nuggets on the children’s menu, but healthier dishes like boiled eggs and soldiers.

Adults can indulge in this childhood favourite as well as choosing from a range of sandwiches on good bread, paninis (most popular – brie and bacon), cheese on toast, salads and soup.

Said Jenni: ”We do loose leaf teas, teacakes, scones and more and afternoon teas, which vary in price per person, depending on the size of the party.

“What we like at The Tea Cosy is we have a lot of generations coming in, from grandparents to mums and dads with their children.”

The Nomad Bakery

Prospect Street, Caversham

www.nomadbakery.co.uk

Home-made sourdough bread toasted and slathered in butter and home-made jam, a seasonal soup that’s gluten-free and vegan but can have added protein, sandwiches like manchego and chorizo and children’s art trays with veg sticks, hummus and healthy snacking – all these have ensured The Nomad Bakery in Caversham has been buzzing since it opened in November.

Run by Laura Gonzalez, who is of Argentinian origin, one of her specialities is Argentine pastries.

“It has been my dream for a long time,” said Laura who gave up her job at Vodafone to open the bakery/café.

“After roaming around Reading kitchens for almost three years, we had the opportunity of setting up our base in the heart of Caversham and without doubt we dived in. We just wanted to have a place where everyone feels at home and could have real bread (flour, water and salt without any unnecessary additions), yummy treats and homemade eats worry-free because we make our recipes as allergy-friendly as possible."