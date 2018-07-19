Thu, 19 Jul 2018
|Address:
The Cottage Inn
26 Broad Lane - Upper Bucklebury - Berkshire - RG7 6QJ
|Contact:
Tel: 01635 864 544
Web: www.thecottageinnupperbucklebury.co.uk
|
Winner of Best Community Pub 2017
|
The pub
Gary, Carly, Gav, Callum and Nikita would like to welcome you to The Cottage Inn.
Located in the tranquil village of Upper Bucklebury, The Cottage Inn is a warm, friendly bar and restaurant.
It has a great atmosphere and serves a good selection of ales as well as delicious home-cooked food.
The Cottage Inn won a Best Community Pub award again for 2017. This follows on from awards in 2016, 2012 and 2011.
It has also retained its 5 Star Hygiene Rating.
The pub has recently undergone a refurbishment inside and out, with new furniture and freshly painted external walls.
The play area
A new play park has recently been added in the pub garden.
And with outside patio areas, an animal enclosure and a paddock with lots of room for the kids to run around and play, The Cottage Inn is the ideal place to while away an afternoon or evening with family or friends.
The pub also has Sky Sports and BT Sport for your enjoyment throughout the year.
Drop in soon and you will be guaranteed to receive a warm welcome.
The Food
The pub has a number of menus to choose from including its lunch menu, children's menu, over 60's menu and Sunday lunch menu. Below is a selection of dishes from its main menu.
Sample menu
Starters
Mozzarella Sticks -v- - with tomato relish: £5.50
Loaded Potato Skins -g- - with bacon, cheddar and chives. Served with coleslaw and sour cream: £5.50
Mains
Chicken and Chorizo Salad -g- With sautéed new potatoes and sun dried tomatoes: £10.50
BBQ Pulled Pork Hot Dog (16 inches - honestly!) - With cheddar cheese and jalapeños. Served with coleslaw and fries: £11.50
Linda McCartney Veggie Sausages -v- With peas and chips, fries or sweet potato fries: £10.00
Vegetable Lasagne -v- With salad and garlic bread: £10.50
Desserts
A regularly updated dessert board provides you with a selection of puddings
g - gluten free v - vegetarian
Opening hours
Pub
Monday Closed
Tuesday 12 - 3pm & 5pm - 11pm
Wednesday 12 - 3pm & 5pm - 11pm
Thursday 12 - 3pm & 5pm - 11pm
Friday 12 - 3pm & 5pm - late
Saturday 12 - late
Sunday 12 - 8pm
Restaurant
Monday Closed
Tuesday 12 - 2.00pm & 6 - 8.30pm
Wednesday 12 - 2.00pm & 6 - 8.30pm
Thursday 12 - 2.00pm & 6 - 8.30pm
Friday 12 - 2.00pm & 6 - 8.30pm
Saturday 12 - 2.30pm & 6 - 8.30pm
Sunday 12 - 3pm
To see our interactive guide of pubs and restaurants across the district click here.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News