The pub

Gary, Carly, Gav, Callum and Nikita would like to welcome you to The Cottage Inn.

Located in the tranquil village of Upper Bucklebury, The Cottage Inn is a warm, friendly bar and restaurant.

It has a great atmosphere and serves a good selection of ales as well as delicious home-cooked food.

The Cottage Inn won a Best Community Pub award again for 2017. This follows on from awards in 2016, 2012 and 2011.

It has also retained its 5 Star Hygiene Rating.

The pub has recently undergone a refurbishment inside and out, with new furniture and freshly painted external walls.

The play area

A new play park has recently been added in the pub garden.

And with outside patio areas, an animal enclosure and a paddock with lots of room for the kids to run around and play, The Cottage Inn is the ideal place to while away an afternoon or evening with family or friends.

The pub also has Sky Sports and BT Sport for your enjoyment throughout the year.

Drop in soon and you will be guaranteed to receive a warm welcome.

The Food

The pub has a number of menus to choose from including its lunch menu, children's menu, over 60's menu and Sunday lunch menu. Below is a selection of dishes from its main menu.

Sample menu

Starters

Mozzarella Sticks -v- - with tomato relish: £5.50

Loaded Potato Skins -g- - with bacon, cheddar and chives. Served with coleslaw and sour cream: £5.50

Mains

Chicken and Chorizo Salad -g- With sautéed new potatoes and sun dried tomatoes: £10.50

BBQ Pulled Pork Hot Dog (16 inches - honestly!) - With cheddar cheese and jalapeños. Served with coleslaw and fries: £11.50

Linda McCartney Veggie Sausages -v- With peas and chips, fries or sweet potato fries: £10.00

Vegetable Lasagne -v- With salad and garlic bread: £10.50

Desserts

A regularly updated dessert board provides you with a selection of puddings

g - gluten free v - vegetarian

Opening hours

Pub

Monday Closed

Tuesday 12 - 3pm & 5pm - 11pm

Wednesday 12 - 3pm & 5pm - 11pm

Thursday 12 - 3pm & 5pm - 11pm

Friday 12 - 3pm & 5pm - late

Saturday 12 - late

Sunday 12 - 8pm

Restaurant

Monday Closed

Tuesday 12 - 2.00pm & 6 - 8.30pm

Wednesday 12 - 2.00pm & 6 - 8.30pm

Thursday 12 - 2.00pm & 6 - 8.30pm

Friday 12 - 2.00pm & 6 - 8.30pm

Saturday 12 - 2.30pm & 6 - 8.30pm

Sunday 12 - 3pm