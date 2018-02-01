go

Thanks for the memories......

The way it was at the Snooty Fox

John Garvey

John Garvey

AS the Snooty Fox in Newbury's Bartholomew Street closes, we take a look back at some of the shenanigans enjoyed by you over the years.

The landmark pub, which closed on Sunday, is due for a complete refurbishment and will reopen as The Globe.

  • Bombey

    01/02/2018 - 12:12

    the reporter's favourite pub!

