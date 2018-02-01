Thanks for the memories......

Pay-by-phone charges proposed for Thatcham town centre
AS the Snooty Fox in Newbury's Bartholomew Street closes, we take a look back at some of the shenanigans enjoyed by you over the years.
The landmark pub, which closed on Sunday, is due for a complete refurbishment and will reopen as The Globe.
Use the icon at the top right of the picture to scroll through. Enjoy!
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Article comments
Bombey
01/02/2018 - 12:12
the reporter's favourite pub!
Reply