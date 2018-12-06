Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Ladbrokes Winter Carnival: Gallery

Have a look through our picture gallery from the Ladbrokes Winter Carnival at Newbury

IT was Colin Tizzard's Sizing Tennessee who won the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury last weekend.

Over 23,000 people descended onto the racecourse across two days of racing as the Ladbrokes Winter Carnival took place.

As always, the Newbury Weekly News were in attendance to cover all the action as the most prestigious event in the racecourses calendar didn't disappoint in excitement.

Have a look through our picture gallery from the two days of racing, taken by our photographer Phil Cannings.

A full report and more pictures are available in this week's Newbury Weekly News - out now!

