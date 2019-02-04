Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
Mon, 04 Feb 2019
SNOW struck the district on Friday but that didn't stop you from having some fun.
We've compiled some of your snowy pictures sent to us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Why not follow us @NewburyToday for the latest news.
Your snow pics
