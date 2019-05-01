Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Hungerford Town v East Thurrock United: Gallery

The Crusaders have retained their National League South status in dramatic fashion

Phil Cannings

phil.cannings@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

HUNGERFORD Town enjoyed plenty of celebrations last weekend as they avoided relegation from the National League South.

Prior to the game, the Crusaders needed a point in their clash with East Thurrock United at Bulpit Lane and despite trailing for the majority of the game, defender Noah Chesmain equalised in the 94th minute.

The Newbury Weekly News were in attendance and photographer Phil Cannings captured all from a memorable day at the football club.

For all the reaction, pick up a copy of this weeks Newbury Weekly News.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Hobbycraft set to open in Newbury

Hobbycraft to open in Newbury

M4 at Chieveley to close this weekend

M4 at Chieveley to close this weekend

Town council objects to cafe outdoor seating

Town council objects to cafe outdoor seating

Appeal to trace missing man

Appeal to trace missing man

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33