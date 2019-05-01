Hungerford Town v East Thurrock United: Gallery

HUNGERFORD Town enjoyed plenty of celebrations last weekend as they avoided relegation from the National League South.

Prior to the game, the Crusaders needed a point in their clash with East Thurrock United at Bulpit Lane and despite trailing for the majority of the game, defender Noah Chesmain equalised in the 94th minute.

The Newbury Weekly News were in attendance and photographer Phil Cannings captured all from a memorable day at the football club.

