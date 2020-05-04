Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Gallery: Ian Herring's moments at Hungerford Town

See some of the best pictures of Ian Herring at Hungerford Town, taken by Newbury Weekly News

IAN Herring has made the decision to leave Hungerford Town after many years with the club as both player and manager.

The former midfielder moved to Hungerford in 2012 after having spells with Swindon Town, Forest Green Rovers and Chippenham Town.

After many seasons with the Crusaders, Herring took the role as player/manager before going onto retire as a player and focus on management.

During his time as a player and manager at Bulpit Lane, the Newbury Weekly News took many pictures of Herring. Here are some of the best ones.

All of us at the NWN would like to place on record our thanks to Ian for all the time and effort he has given us week in, week out. Good luck for the future.

