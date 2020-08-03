Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
go
Mon, 03 Aug 2020
On the banks of the River Kennet, next to The Rowbarge Restaurant in Woolhampton, Reading, United Kingdom.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
standard
On the banks of the River Kennet
Snelsmore Common @ Sunset
You cannot be cirrus! - whimsical skies over Beedon capture the imagination
County council cuts support to village library
Ceremony to mark VJ day - 75 years on
Council underspent more than £50m
Former gambling addict warns against town centre outlets
Body found in Baughurst area
Pc Harper killing: Sentences announced
Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for every local authority area in England
POLL: Where is the best place for Newbury's football ground?
You can eat in at Newbury Retail Park McDonald's from today
CCTV image released following theft at Parkway Shopping centre
Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News