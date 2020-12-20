Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

In pictures: Newbury's magical Kennet & Avon canalside lantern trail

Gallery of photographs by Phil Cannings

Trish Lee

Trish Lee

trish.lee@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886663

ACROSS the weekend Newbury town centre was illuminated by a series of intricately designed and crafted lanterns in a spectacular trail along the canal path for visitors to walk through.
As social distancing regulations meant it was unable to run its traditional Festival of Light lantern procession, the Corn Exchange reimagined its festive community celebration and more than 3,400 visitors enjoyed this magical Winter Lantern Trail.

Created at the 101 Outdoor Arts Creation Space in Greenham by artists from Thingumajig Theatre, Rag and Bone, and Handmade Parade, as well as artists from around the country, lanterns included wonderfully sculpted giant bears, an underwater theme of jellyfish, octopus, seahorse and fish and puppetry performances with two caribous and a colourful friendly dragon.

A visual feast for the eyes, the Winter Lantern Trail was also a multi-sensory experience with shadows, silhouettes and live music and pre-recorded soundscapes.

Families were invited to create their own lanterns inspired by their own homes and 13 local schools created lantern stars, all of which were included in the installation.

The event was supported by Greenham Trust and Arts Council England plus The Canal & River Trust and St Nicolas’ Church.

