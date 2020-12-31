Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Sport in pictures: The best images we've captured from sporting moments in 2020

It's been a challenging year, but have a look through the best sports pictures from the past year

Liam Headd

Liam Headd

liam.headd@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886629

AS 2020 draws to a close, it's a year that many people will want to forget.

It's been a very challenging year for many different reasons and people have had to deal with different situations that have been thrown their way.

At the Newbury Weekly News, we've tried to keep a positive spin on things and we've been on hand to report on all things news in West Berkshire.

Sports across the area has been halted, because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it's brought joy to people's lives when it's been on.

Over this past year, we've captured many different moments involving our local sports clubs - from football to horseracing and hockey to netball - and we've put together a gallery for you to enjoy.

We hope you keep safe and we wish you a Happy New Year!

All the pictures in the gallery were either sent in by the general public, or taken by NWN photographer Phil Cannings.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Motorist fined while trying to save dying man

Motorist fined while trying to save dying man

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of December 28

Coronavirus West Berkshire: confirmed cases as of December 28

Coronavirus West Berkshire: confirmed cases as of December 27

Coronavirus West Berkshire: confirmed cases as of December 27

Weather warning issued for West Berkshire

Weather warning issued for West Berkshire

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33