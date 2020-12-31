Sport in pictures: The best images we've captured from sporting moments in 2020

AS 2020 draws to a close, it's a year that many people will want to forget.

It's been a very challenging year for many different reasons and people have had to deal with different situations that have been thrown their way.

At the Newbury Weekly News, we've tried to keep a positive spin on things and we've been on hand to report on all things news in West Berkshire.

Sports across the area has been halted, because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it's brought joy to people's lives when it's been on.

Over this past year, we've captured many different moments involving our local sports clubs - from football to horseracing and hockey to netball - and we've put together a gallery for you to enjoy.

We hope you keep safe and we wish you a Happy New Year!

All the pictures in the gallery were either sent in by the general public, or taken by NWN photographer Phil Cannings.