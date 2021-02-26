Vote now for your favourite My Wild Life picture at The Base Greenham

Voting is now open for the My Wild Life photo competition. Here's a sneak peek of some finalists - we will tell you where to find all 40.

In December, The Base at Greenham launched its My Wild Life photography competition, inspired by the upcoming exhibition of the Natural History Museum's Wildlife Photographer of the Year 56 and have received ad an incredible selection of entries.

We thought the competition was a great idea and partnered up with The Base and will be printing the winning photos. This week the panel of judges, including our own Newbury Weekly News photographer Phil Cannings and professional photographer Philip Tull have whittled the entries down to the final 20 in each age group: Under-18s and Over-18s.

They've made their vote, now it's time to make yours.

Head over to The Base Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/thebasegreenham where you will be able to see all of the finalists and the picture with the most amount of ‘likes’ will win their age group.

Voting will close at 8pm on Sunday (February 28)

The winner in each age group will receive:

A Base Pass Plus card giving you unlimited access to The Base Gallery for a year, discounts on selected workshops or courses and 10% off at Honesty owned outlets (T&Cs Apply)

Photo exhibited in The Base’s Runway Gallery

Photo printed in the Newbury Weekly News



Get voting!



