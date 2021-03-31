Some of the best pictures from the Peter O'Sullevan Lambourn Open Day

THE extremely popular Peter O'Sullevan Lambourn Open Day usually attracts thousands of people to the Valley of the Racehourse, but this year it will be very different.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year's open day - which takes place on Good Friday every year - will be held virtually.

Last year saw organisers have to cancel the event due to the pandemic, and although some restrictions have been eased it's not viable for Lambourn to host the open day.

Each trainer has their own page, on the Lambourn Open Day website, with virtual stable tours as well as prizes that they are donating towards the raffle and the silent auction and all of this can be viewed now.

From Good Friday onwards on this site, there will be some 6-7 short films with interviews about Lambourn and racing.

There will be no charge to see everything on site, but the organisers are hoping that visitors may donate or support the silent auction and raffle.

The money raised will go towards helping the hard-working Racing Staff and their families.

Depending on the amount raised, donations may be made to The Thames Valley Air Ambulance and other needy Lambourn based organisations, as it is in normal years.

For more of this, please visit the Lambourn Open Day website: https://www.lambournopenday.com/

We have put a gallery together with some of the best pictures take from the Peter O'Sullevan Lambourn Open Day over the years.