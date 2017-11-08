go

Out & About

The long and short of it

Newburytoday looks at the little black dresses available on the high street for this party season - and the pick of the accessories to go with them

The LBD - little black dress - has long been a staple item in many wardrobes.

You get a last-minute invite, you throw on the LBD, bling it up and hey presto you're good to go.

If you're looking to update your 'old faithful' this party season, then here's a selection available on the high street - long and short - with a few jewellery suggestions to help add that little bit of festive sparkle.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Thatcham lodger ruined victims' 'faith in human nature'

Thatcham lodger ruined victims' 'faith in human nature'

Murder investigation launched in Calcot

Murder investigation launched in Calcot

Yob throws paint over vulnerable Mencap pair in Newbury attack

Yob throws paint over vulnerable Mencap pair in Newbury attack

Life imprisonment for man who murdered his friend

Life imprisonment for man who murdered his friend

Leisure

The long and short of it
Leisure

The long and short of it

Newburytoday looks at the little black dresses available on the high street for this party season - and the pick of the accessories to go with them

 
The seven hill forts of Newbury
Leisure

The seven hill forts of Newbury

Geraldine Gardner delves into the archives and finds out more about the ancient hill forts

 
News

Cheers! Inn at Home win beer award

1comment

 
Arts & Ents

Share your memories, Maestros

 
Arts & Ents

Reliving the horror over and over

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33