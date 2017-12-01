Time to sparkle

West Berkshire Council needs to save £10m next year
Out & About
With festive thrills abounding this month, it's the perfect time of year to get your sparkle on.
If you're still looking for that perfect Christmas party outfit or want something glitzy to wear on New Year's Eve, fear not, as there is something for everyone on the high street.
From sequins to stars, from tassels to totes,
Most importantly, enjoy your night out. And if you want to share your photos with us post them on our Facebook page.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News