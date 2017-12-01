go

Out & About

Time to sparkle

Go all out bling and enjoy some razzle dazzle this Christmas

With festive thrills abounding this month, it's the perfect time of year to get your sparkle on.

If you're still looking for that perfect Christmas party outfit or want something glitzy to wear on New Year's Eve, fear not, as there is something for everyone on the high street.

From sequins to stars, from tassels to totes, newburytoday has chosen its pick of the bunch from retailers like M&S, Debenhams, Accessorize and TK Maxx. And if you're looking for understated glamour our little black dress gallery is well worth a read.

Click through the gallery above to get some seasonal inspiration.

Most importantly, enjoy your night out. And if you want to share your photos with us post them on our Facebook page.

