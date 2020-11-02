Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
go
Mon, 02 Nov 2020
Thanks to reader Barry for sending in this lovely autumnal photograph
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
standard
Glorious Autumn
Bradfield
Midgham Park cows
A quiet day on Snelsmore Common
There's always a light at the end of the tunnel
Baby rabbit in the garden- South West Newbury
New garden centre opening tomorrow
Prolific Newbury drug dealer jailed
Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 30
Newbury road to close for nearly 3 weeks
Petition calling for free school meals over Christmas
Future of Newbury's Kennet Centre revealed by new owners
Newbury MP votes against extending free school meals
West Berkshire village pub at centre of campaign now up for sale
Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News