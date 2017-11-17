WEST Berkshire and North Hampshire are going dotty for Children in Need today.

Events are taking place up and down the country to raise funds for the annual charity day and this area is no exception.

Schoolchildren will be singing their hearts out for Children in Need on television tonight.

Two-hundred-and-twenty-six pupils from six West Berkshire Schools will add their voices to the Children’s Choir of more than 1,500.

Now in its seventh year, the Children’s Choir is regarded as one of the highlights of the annual appeal show and this year they will perform a jazz rendition of Over the Rainbow.

Children from Thatcham’s Whitelands Park Primary, Newbury’s St Bartholomew’s School and Willows Primary, Bucklebury Primary, and Chieveley Primary will swell the voices of the choir.

The local rendition is being filmed at Brockhurst and Marlston House School in Hermitage, with children from the school also performing.

Elsewhere today, Pudsey has been out collecting in Northbrook Street, Newbury, while staff at the Coop shop on Harts Hill Road have been raising money by doing a huge raffle with big prizes and dressing up in onsies.

Send all your stories and pictures in to us and we will try to share as many as we can. Email us at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk send us a Facebook message at NewburyToday or Tweet @Newburytoday