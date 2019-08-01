Cobrizo Lounge set to open in Northbrook Street next month

Restaurant/café/bar Cobrizo Lounge will open in September in Northbrook Street, Newbury, creating 25 jobs.

Loungers plc has spent £700,000 transforming former River Island store into a family-friendly retro-inspired retreat, where eclectic artwork and quirky curios sit next to oversized vintage sofas and old school benches, strikingly painted table tops and statement lighting.

The Loungers chain in particularly popular with families – there’ll be a selection of games and books, colouring pencils and pads, a full menu for Little Loungers and high chairs and baby-change facilities.

