Tributes paid to John Hampson - ‘one of a kind’

Pictures: John Hampson interviewed for the NWN Best of Business Awards, raising a glass with Andrew Watts from AP&C Christmas 2019, in 2006 with footballer Theo Walcott at the launch of the Rapid Response car, compering the annual pancake race in 2017, at work at Newspaper House with the Best of Business judging team in 2017, enjoying the beach at his beloved Swanage last summer and with his wife Helen and son Olly at the Best of Business Awards in 2019

NEWBURY Weekly News colleagues and friends are mourning one of their own following the death of its former group commercial manager John Hampson, at the age of 68. He died suddenly on January 25 at home with his wife Helen at his side. He also leaves a son, Olly, 30.

Mr Hampson, who lived in Hermitage and previously Cold Ash, joined the family-owned Newbury News Ltd at the end of 2004, and later worked with Newbury News and Media Ltd, the joint venture company formed by Edward Iliffe and Peter Fowler, which bought the title in 2019.

Previously Mr Hampson had been an executive director of Travelodge and project director for Forte Hotels. With a background in hospitality, marketing, sales and project management, he was very much a ‘people person’ and used his extensive skills and experience throughout his successful career.

Having left the company in 2012, he returned in 2017 to launch and co-ordinate the NWN Best in Business Awards. Former owner and chairman of Newbury News Ltd Jeremy Willis, who was introduced to Mr Hampson by the then managing director Adrian Martin, paid tribute to the expertise he brought to the company: “The business was looking for some extra management within the advertisement department to specifically look after our expanding property section.

“As the business grew and the rapidly expanding press gave us extra printing capacity, John managed our property section to reach a staggering 48 broadsheet pages with colour on every page.

“He eventually took over as advertisement manager and was highly-regarded and respected by both his staff and customers.

“Always immaculately turned out, John was the perfect gentleman and was always very comfortable when hospitality was needed, using his past experience to great effect. The recent NWN Business Awards found John at his best.

“He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.”

Former editor Brien Beharrell (1997-2014) said: “Key to the success of a local newspaper is the strength of its relationship with all sections of the community it endeavours to serve.

“John was especially skilful at forging new and enduring links between the Newbury Weekly News group and the business and commercial sectors within which it published.

“John was frequently the public face of the NWN at numerous popular events in the local calendar.

“These ranged from compering, with appropriate gusto, the annual pancake race held in Newbury Market Place and organised by Soroptimists International Newbury and District raising funds for good causes, to launching and co-ordinating the NWN Best in Business Awards.

“He will be greatly missed by his many friends and colleagues, not least those in West Berkshire’s charity and business communities.”

After leaving NWN, Mr Hampson joined Newbury marketing, design and print company AP&C. Owner Andrew Watts, who has known him for more than 12 years as a professional, colleague and friend, said: “As soon as I first met John, I was struck by his business knowledge and professionalism.

“Always immaculately turned out and with more marketing and business growth ideas than Dragons Den, we became mutual clients and friends very quickly.

“The relationship grew and bloomed as we spent more time together and it became clear to me that John and I should work together.

“After leaving the NWN he became chairman of my business, helping it grow to the next level – they were great times at AP&C and I will never forget John’s input.

“John was amazing when it came to offering his time and knowledge, always stopping to chat with someone while we were heading to the pub, being busier after retiring helping out with many charities and initiatives, but most of all he really cared about the people he knew and always made time for them.

“We had many jokes and laughs over the years, me always describing him as Newbury’s mascot while at the NWN and telling people he was my father to see if I could get my bar bills passed over to him, then John being patient with my erratic management style and sharing thousands of hilarious stories from his time in hospitality.

“I shall miss him being there to help give me focus when I need it.

“He was, in the truest sense of the phrase, ‘one of a kind’.”

Mr Hampson thrived when helping people, both on a personal and professional level and after retiring became a trustee of the Time to Talk charity which provides counselling services for young people living with mental illness. He also enjoyed his work with Young Enterprise West Berkshire, which helps young people to develop the skills they need to succeed in the world of work. Mr Hampson always enjoyed being active, but loved relaxing at home and in his beloved Swanage with family and friends.

Current NWN editor Andy Murrill said: “John was a beautiful man, brimming with enthusiasm and ideas. Whenever I spoke to him I learned something, either about work or about life.

“John was a consummate professional who strove to do things right. He added so much to the community life of Newbury and he will be greatly missed.”

The last word goes to Newbury News and Media Ltd managing director James Gurney: “I was lucky enough to have known John for nine short years, but in that time he became a very close friend and confidant.

“When I moved to Newbury John was the first local professional I met.

“I was told ‘you must meet John, he knows everyone’. One of those general sweeping statements which I very quickly realised was actually very true.

“Having worked for the Newbury Weekly News he was loved by staff and widely respected. John was the best example of a human being. Caring, funny and extremely kind. An absolute gentleman who was so very highly regarded. What he didn’t know about West Berkshire wasn’t worth knowing.

“Elysium have gained a wonderful soul and I imagine he will already be up there organising them all.”